More than 31,500 refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh took shelter in Mizoram: Official

February 23, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Aizawl

“The number of Myanmar nationals taking refuge in the northeastern State was 31,050 as on January 27, and those from Bangladesh were 541,” the official said.

PTI

Indian security forces distributing food packets to refugees who have escaped from Bangladesh into the State of Mizoram. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“More than 31,500 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in various parts of Mizoram,” an official said. “The number of Myanmar nationals taking refuge in the northeastern State was 31,050 as on January 27, and those from Bangladesh were 541,” he said.

After Myanmar, refugees from Bangladesh enter Mizoram

“The Bangladeshi nationals are lodged in 160 makeshift camps set up in eight villages in Lawngtlai district,” the official said.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the State after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group, he said.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar and a 318 km boundary with Bangladesh. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana had recently informed the Assembly that the State government has so far released more than ₹3.8 crore as part of relief measures for the Myanmar nationals, and ₹30 lakh for those from Bangladesh.

