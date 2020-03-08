More street lights, cameras for safety of women: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said that 3.90 lakh street lights would be erected and one lakh closed-circuit television cameras installed across the State to ensure safety and security of women.

He was speaking at a State-level programmne at Government College Sector-14 here to mark International Women’s Day.

Speaking about the steps taken by the State government towards women empowerment, Mr. Lal said 3.90 lakh street lights would be erected as lighting provided a secure atmosphere to women folk during night hours. Two lakh CCTV cameras had already been installed and one lakh more would be fitted in the next two years to keep vigil on the law and order situation.

“Special vehicles were being provided to girl students to ensure that they reached their educational institutions safe. Not only this, 31 new girls colleges have been opened and nine more would be set up so that girl students do not have to travel more than 20 km from their homes,” said Mr. Lal.

He said Haryana was the first State in the country to announce capital punishment to rapists of girls below 12 years of age and numerous such steps were taken to provide more secure atmosphere to girls and women in the State.

Mr. Lal said women and girls played a significant role in taking the culture forward. He said today special gram sabhas were also being organised in all village panchayats to discuss the issues of women, their empowerment, health, hygiene, how to improve the sex ratio and bring equality and other related issues.

Booklet released

Before his address, the Chief Minister released a booklet on ‘Poshan Pakhwara’ (Nutrition Fortnight), the State-wide campaign launched on Sunday. Under it, the health of adolescent girls, pregnant women and children would be examined.

A total of 29 women achievers were also honoured at the programme.