‘More research on black fungus’

Of the 413 mucormycosis, or black fungus, patients in Haryana so far, 64 never had COVID-19 infection, said State Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday. He stressed the need for more research for the cause of the disease. It was revealed during the analysis of patients admitted in various State hospitals. Mr. Vij, in a tweet, said that 79 of these patients were not diabetic. “...110 have not taken steroids and 213 were not on Oxygen Therapy. Cause of mucormycosis desease needs more research (sic).”