More rains likely in Odisha as fresh low-pressure area brews

Bhubaneswar

17 August 2020 16:50 IST

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19 though the previous one has weakened.

Rain-soaked Odisha, which witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas, is likely to encounter more downpour over the next few days with a fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Monday.

While many parts of the State have been battered by heavy rainfall due to three back-to-back low-pressure areas so far this month, a new one is likely over the Bay of Bengal around August 19 and bring more downpour, the Meteorological Centre here said.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19 though the previous one has weakened. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move westwards gradually, an MeT official said.

Heavy downpour since August 13 has created a flood- like situation in several parts of Odisha, snapping road connectivity, damaging mud houses and crops, and killing two people, officials said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the situation in the affected districts is under control, while communication was temporarily snapped in some places in Malkangiri due to submergence of low-level bridges and roads.

Mr. Tripathy reviewed the prevailing situation at a meeting with the collectors and senior officials of Malkangiri, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Kendrapara, Subarnapur, Bhadrak, Boudh and Bargarh, following directions from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Malkangiri district recorded a maximum rainfall of 463.2 mm during the last three days under the influence of the low-pressure, an official said.

Damage has been caused to houses and crops, Mr. Tripathy said, adding that the district collectors have been asked to send detailed reports to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) for appropriate steps.

Regarding the fresh low-pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, the Chief Secretary said the government is keeping a close vigil on the emerging situation and is well prepared to deal with it.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said the districts have been put on alert.

People are being rescued and moved to safe places wherever necessary, he said.

The exact magnitude of the damage caused to crops, houses and other properties will be ascertained after getting the assessment reports, the Minister said.

As soon as the water recedes, assessment of the damage caused to crops will be made to provide relief to the affected people, he said.

Life was thrown out of gear in several areas of Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Bhadrak districts with many villages cut off from the rest of the State as roads were submerged, officials said.

In the worst-hit Malkangiri district, low-level bridges connecting various block headquarters were inundated, temporarily disrupting the road connectivity, district collector Manish Agarwal said.

The water level in the Jalaka river at Mathani in Balasore district stood at 6.3 metre, breaching the danger mark of 5.5 metre, officials said.

Several villages in Basta and Jalshwar areas have been affected, they said.

The MeT Centre has forecast rainfall of varying intensity in most parts of the State till Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall may lash some areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts, it said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bargarh, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts on Tuesday, while some parts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Sundargarh may be lashed by heavy showers on Wednesday.

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some areas in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Angul, the MeT Centre said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast on August 19 and 20 as squally weather with surface wind up to 50 km/h speed may prevail.