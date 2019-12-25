More peaceful protests planned in Odisha

After a few peaceful protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens in Odisha during the past few weeks, more such peaceful protests have been planned by different organisations and parties in the State.

It is not only the members of the Muslim community who are continuing to hold peaceful protests in different parts of the State, but also students’ organisations, activists of the Left parties and civil society organisations are staging protests alleging that both CAA and NRC were against basic principles of the country’s Constitution.

Cong. rally on Dec. 28

While civil society organisations are joining hands to stage peaceful demonstrations and protest meetings over the next few days, Opposition Congress too has announced to stage a protest rally in Bhubaneswar on December 28.

The Muslim organisations were apprehensive despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement that the CAA had nothing to do with Indian citizens and his party MPs had made it clear in Parliament that they do not support the NRC. It is because the Biju Janata Dal headed by Mr. Patnaik had supported the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

After several Muslim organisations jointly organised a peaceful rally in Bhubaneswar a few days ago, similar protest rallies are being held in areas having sizeable number of Muslims such as Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara are being held one after the other. The protests against CAA and NRC have remained peaceful in Odisha as the police have not taken any coercive measures.

On the other hand, rallies are also being organised at different places in support of the CAA and the NRC by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other organisations that support the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJD continues to maintain silence.