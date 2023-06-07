More mining lease blocks being prepared in Rajasthan for exploiting mineral resources

June 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated June 06, 2023 10:43 pm IST - JAIPUR

More mining lease blocks are being prepared in Rajasthan for e-auction, which will facilitate scientific exploitation of the State’s rich mineral resources, followed by industrial investments.

The Mines Department has developed infrastructure facilities for geo-physical exploration, petrology and remote sensing.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines) Veenu Gupta said here on Tuesday that the drilling work of the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust (RSMET) was in progress at half a dozen places in the State.

“The vast mineral wealth in Rajasthan has the potential to generate huge employment opportunities and increase revenue earnings for the government,” Ms. Gupta said.

Ms. Gupta said at a meeting of the RSMET officials that the trust had prepared 72 mining lease blocks in the first year of its establishment in 2020 and analysed over 13,440 samples to assess the availability and quality of mineral deposits.

The RSMET has carried out drilling work measuring 12,300 metres for exploration of iron ore and limestone deposits at the places such as Ladpura, Chandgarh, Hathun, Bilara, Karog Ki Dhani and Papda and obtained positive results.

Besides, the central laboratory and other institutions of the Mines Department have completed the analysis of a large number of drilling samples.

