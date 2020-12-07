More Haryana sportspersons back farmers

Bajrang Punia.

GURUGRAM:

07 December 2020 22:39 IST

After Vijender’s threat to return Khel Ratna award, Poonam Rani, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat post messages of support.

A day after Haryana’s Olympic medallist Vijender Singh announced that he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in protest against the three farm laws and support the farmers’ agitation, more sportspersons across the State came out in support on Monday.

The athletes and players across the spectrum posted videos and messages from their Twitter handles seeking early resolution of the stand-off between the farmers and the government.

Advertising

Advertising

Hockey player Poonam Rani, who was part of the Rio 2016 hockey team, posted a video on Twitter appealing to all sportspersons and celebrities to support the farmers and called on the government to give farmers their due. She said she herself was a farmer’s daughter and understood their pain.

Bajrang Punia, a wrestler from Haryana’s Jhajjar, shared a picture on Twitter proclaiming “I Am With Farmers”. He also posted a message saying farmers were forced to sit on the roads because of the government’s adamant attitude. He said every citizen of the country supported the farmers’ movement. Mr. Punia has won medals at several international events including the World Wresting Championship.

Also Read Show magnanimity, Parkash Singh Badal tells PM Modi

Vinesh Phogat, a woman wrestler, also expressed support for the farmers’ movement with a couplet meaning that the farmer was tired of seeking his right and now wanted a solution. She said that the farmers were only seeking their due. Ms. Phogat is the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games and comes from a successful family of wrestlers, with her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat being international wrestlers and Commonwealth Games medalists as well.

Mr. Singh, who reached the Singhu border to extend support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Sunday, had said that if the government did not take back the three laws, he would return his award.

Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar has announced that he would return his Padma Shri in protest over farm bills.