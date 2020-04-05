More deaths, fresh cases from Pune as Maharashtra’s tally of positive cases surges to 690

Three deaths were reported from Pune district and one from Aurangabad as Maharashtra saw a further spike of 55 fresh cases with positive cases soaring to 690 and the toll to 36 on Sunday.

More than 50% of the cases in the State are from Mumbai alone, with the city crossing the 400-mark as 29 fresh cases were reported from there. Pune district witnessed a sharp surge with 21 new positive cases. Of these, at least four new cases are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and said to be contacts of the two cases who returned from the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation held last month.

While the official tally of the positive cases in the Pune district before 9 p.m. Saturday stood at 82, the fresh spike takes the number to 103 with five deaths.

Speaking of the three new deaths in Pune, health officials said the test samples of a recently deceased 60-year-old woman from the Yerwada area had tested positive while a 52-year-old resident of the city’s Bhavani Peth area, who had passed away during treatment at the Sassoon Hospital, too, tested positive late Saturday night.

According to Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of Sassoon Hospital, the lady, who was having difficulties in breathing, had been brought dead to the hospital a couple of days ago. Her test samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) then returned positive.

Sources further said she had in fact been placed in isolation at the city’s Naidu hospital a few days back and discharged after testing ‘negative’ at the time.

However, soon after, she started complaining of breathlessness and was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital.

The deceased man was believed to be diabetic and suffering from high blood pressure.

In the third instance, a 69-year-old lady from the Gultekdi area, who was suffering from acute inflammation of the gall bladder (acute calculous cholecystitis) and had tested positive on March 30, passed away at a hospital in the city’s Aundh area.

The Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region reported its first death after a 52-year-old man who tested positive succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. He too was believed to be diabetic and suffering from high blood pressure.

The district also recorded two fresh cases taking its tally to five.

Three persons from the Buldhana district (in Amravati division) who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conclave have also tested positive, said officials, taking the number of cases in the district to eight.

The district authorities said the three persons hailed from Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja and Chikhli areas.

Since March 5, the samples of 83 persons from Buldhana district have been sent for testing to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) in Nagpur, from which the results of 63 samples had been received thus far. Eight of them had tested positive so far.

In another development, at least 25 persons from three families in Jalna’s Ambad tehsil have been placed in isolation facilities after it transpired that they had come in contact with three positive cases from Latur who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conclave.

According to authorities, these families of Shahgad in Ambad were immediately transported in ambulances and admitted to the civil hospital in Jalna where they have been placed under isolation.