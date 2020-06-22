More containment zones in Gurugram

The district administration on Monday notified 20 new containment zones and removed 11 zones from the list, taking the total number of such zones to 107. Earlier, there were 98 containment zones.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri notified 17 new containment zones in Gurugram block of the district, including areas in DLF Phase-3, Sector 47, Sector 49 and Sector 57, among others, and removed 11 zones from the list, taking the total to 100.

Similarly, two new areas were notified in Pataudi block and one in Sohna. In Farukh Nagar block, ward no. 5 continues to be the lone containment zone. An area is notified as a containment zone usually when five or more cases are found and is removed from the list in 28 days.

Meanwhile, 85 new cases have been reported in Gurugram on Monday, taking the cumulative number to 4,512.

However, 102 patients have recovered. The total number of active cases in the district is now 1,820. As many as 66 people have died so far.

Of the total active cases, 1,193 are in home isolation. Of the four zones of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Zone I has the highest number with 1,326 cases followed by Zone II (1,087), Zone III (1,025) and Zone IV (679). While Pataudi has 201 cases, Farukh Nagar and Sohna have 116 and 78 respectively.