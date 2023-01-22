ADVERTISEMENT

Morbi bridge tragedy | Arrest warrant issued against Oreva group MD Jaysukh Patel 

January 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The police have also issued a lookout circular against Patel, who had so far escaped police action following the tragedy on October 29, 2022

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Months after the terrible tragedy of the collapse of a colonial era hanging bridge in Morbi, which led to the loss of at least 140 lives, the Gujarat Police have issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel, promoter of the local corporate Oreva Group, which had secured the contract to renovate, repair and operate the bridge in Morbi. On Sunday, the police issued an arrest warrant against Mr. Patel. 

The police have also issued a lookout circular against Mr. Patel, who had so far escaped police action following the tragedy on October 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, fearing his arrest, Mr. Patel has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail. The court has deferred the hearing to February 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: Morbi bridge tragedy: PM Modi emphasises “detailed and impartial inquiry” 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government to investigate the tragedy, cited several lapses by the Oreva Group in the repair, maintenance and operation of the British-era bridge.

Police action came after the State government issued a show cause notice to the municipality, asking it should not be superseded.

Earlier, nine persons, including four employees of the Oreva Group, which manufactures wall clocks and electronic appliances, were arrested in connection with the case. They included two managers and two ticket-booking clerks, a security guard, and others.

According to police officials, the warrant was prompted after Mr. Patel failed to appear before the police for interrogation despite being summoned several times. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US