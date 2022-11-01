Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, Gujarat government must resign: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident," Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that the Assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately.

PTI New Delhi
November 01, 2022 16:58 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on November 1 alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and demanded that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resign and the Assembly polls be held immediately.

“Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the Assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately.

The century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening (October 30), killing more than 130 people.

"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. I feel in a state where such a big number of people have died, the Chief Minister has no moral right to continue in the top post. The State government should resign in the wake of the incident and Assembly elections be held immediately," he said at a press conference.

"It needs to be probed that why a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction was allowed to work?" he added.

Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given the contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of ₹10 to ₹15 for its use, according to the municipality documents assessed on October 31.

Rescue teams on duty at the site where the cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on November 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by "specialised firms".

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that the BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming State polls.

Mr. Kejriwal had also cancelled his roadshow in Haryana's Adampur on Monday for the upcoming bypolls in view of the bridge collapse in Gujarat.

