Morbi bridge collapse | Generations wiped out in disaster

Many had visited the heritage, suspension bridge, popularly known as the Jhulto pul, to spend the final day of the Deepavali holiday.

The Hindu Bureau AHMEDABAD
November 02, 2022 00:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects rescue works by helicopter over the cable suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The bridge collapse in Morbi town has left several families shattered in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Forty-five children and more than 50 women are among the deceased. Many had visited the heritage, suspension bridge, popularly known as the Jhulto pul, to spend the final day of the Deepavali holiday.

Heart-rending scenes emerged from Jaliya Devani village in Jamnagar district as the bodies of seven members of a family were brought for the last rites on Monday. Among them were five children.  

Hardik Faldu, a chartered accountant from Adityana village of Porbandar, and his wife, Miralben, died when the bridge collapsed on Sunday.  

In Rajkot, Durgaben Raiyani lost her 14-year-old daughter, four sisters, three brothers-in-law, and four others of the family.  “I have no words. What is left to speak now,” an inconsolable Durgaben told mediapersons. 

In Morbi, Jayaben Prabhubhai Gogar, 53, mother of Priyanka Prabhubhai Gogar, 19, mourned with her daughter’s photo along with other relatives at their residence. 

Jayaben saved three children after the bridge collapsed but could not save her own daughter. As people plunged into the river, Jayaben used her saree to save the children but could not save her daughter.

Another family lost six members, including two children, with the youngest being just three.

Mehboobhai  Mira lost his daughter, two sisters, two nieces and a nephew.

