Moosewala's father seeks ₹2 crore reward for Goldy Brar's arrest

December 01, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala's father demanded on December 1 that the Union Government announce a reward of ₹2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer.

Balkaur Singh said he was even ready to pay the reward from his own pocket if the government was unable to give out the high amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an event in Amritsar, Mr. Singh cited an example of the Australian Police, which had announced a reward of 1 million AUD for the arrest of an Indian-origin citizen who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago.

Also Read | Accused Deepak Tinu who escaped from custody in Punjab nabbed by Delhi Police

Mr. Singh demanded that Brar should be brought to India to face the law for his crimes.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

He claimed that Sidhu Moosewala used to pay ₹2 crore as tax, requesting the Central Government to announce the reward for information that could lead to the gangster’s arrest.

"Why don’t you announce a reward of ₹2 crore? If somebody helps in getting him [Brar] caught, this reward money can be given," Mr. Singh said.

"I promise that if it cannot pay that much money, I will pay from my own pocket, even if I need to sell my land," he added.

The Punjab Police had said that a red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, had been issued against Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder last month.

ADVERTISEMENT