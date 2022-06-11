Moosewala killing: Six shooters identified in ‘organised’, ‘brazen’ murder

The singer and Congress politician was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said that they have identified six shooters in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, adding that his death was an "organised" and "brazen" killing.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police HS Dhaliwal said that the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects, out of which six shooters have been identified so far. "The singer's death was done in an organised and brazen manner," Mr. Dhaliwal added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.S. Dhaliwal said that of the eight shooters, the role of four in the killing of Moosewala has been confirmed but the role played by the other four persons is so far "highly unlikely".

"The role of one Vikram Brar, against whom the Special Cell had issued a Look Out Circular earlier, has also surfaced and it has been revealed that he had provided shooters for the killing," Mr. Dhaliwal said.

He added that the recently arrested accused, Mahakal, an associate of the main shooter of Moosewala, in his interrogation has revealed that he had introduced shooters to the main perpetrator of the crime.

The singer and Congress politician was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was reduced by the Punjab government. Police had said that the murder was planned by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his associates, from inside the Tihar jail.