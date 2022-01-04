Other StatesNEW DELHI 04 January 2022 22:39 IST
Monuments Authority gets new member
Updated: 04 January 2022 22:39 IST
Pramod P. Joglekar, a former Professor and Head of the Department of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology at Deccan College, Pune, was on Tuesday appointed a member of the National Monuments Authority by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Professor Joglekar would be a whole-time member of the NMA for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, the note said. It added that the Culture Ministry had been informed about the appointment.
