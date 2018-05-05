Monument Mitra: TTAG seeks transparency

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) on Saturday said the Centre’s Monument Mitra scheme should distinguish between religious and non-religious heritage structures before offering them for adoption to private entities.

The TTAG, an umbrella body for the travel and tourism industry, also sought transparency in the adoption process. It said that while private participation in conservation of heritage is necessary, the public should not be denied access to the heritage monuments. It said the structures should be allowed to be adopted purely from a corporate social responsibility (CSR) point of view, and not for profit-making. “For religious monuments, there is need to follow a consultative process between the respective government and the respective religious bodies,” the TTAG said in a resolution passed on Saturday.

Recently, the Opposition attacked the Central and State government for allowing private companies to adopt the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church. The Basilica, a UNESCO world heritage site, holds the sacred relics of Goa’s patron saint Francis Xavier. Archives and Archaeology Minister Vijai Sardesai and State BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said the State was not taken into confidence while listing the monuments for adoption.