ADVERTISEMENT

Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody in attempt to murder case

October 11, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Gurugram

"Monu Manesar was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody while further probe is underway."

PTI

Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Pataudi court Wednesday sent alleged cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar to 14-day judicial custody in an attempt to murder case.

He was produced in the court after the completion of his four-day police remand on Wednesday.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan sent Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

"Monu Manesar was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody while further probe is underway," Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on October 7, the Gurugram Police was granted four-day production warrant. He was taken him to Kanpur to recover the weapon used in the attempted murder case which was registered at Pataudi police station against him on February 7 this year.

In an application submitted before the court, the police said that during the remand they recovered a white Scorpio, a rifle and four cartridges at his instance.

According to police, the case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi's Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was there along with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between two groups.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at Pataudi police station.

Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US