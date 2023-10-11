HamberMenu
Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody in attempt to murder case

"Monu Manesar was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody while further probe is underway."

October 11, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar. File

Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Pataudi court Wednesday sent alleged cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar to 14-day judicial custody in an attempt to murder case.

He was produced in the court after the completion of his four-day police remand on Wednesday.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan sent Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

"Monu Manesar was produced in the court today and sent to judicial custody while further probe is underway," Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh said.

Earlier on October 7, the Gurugram Police was granted four-day production warrant. He was taken him to Kanpur to recover the weapon used in the attempted murder case which was registered at Pataudi police station against him on February 7 this year.

In an application submitted before the court, the police said that during the remand they recovered a white Scorpio, a rifle and four cartridges at his instance.

According to police, the case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi's Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was there along with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between two groups.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at Pataudi police station.

Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

