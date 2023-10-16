Monu Manesar granted bail in Nuh case; to stay in jail with bail pending in two other cases

October 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Nuh

Bajrang Dal member and self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar was on Monday granted bail in a case pertaining to posting of alleged provocative posts on social media ahead of the Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28.

Mr. Manesar, who is also accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case in Rajasthan and an attempt to murder case at Gurugram’s Pataudi, will stay in jail pending bails in both cases.

Also read: Haryana communal violence | In the shadow of the millennium city

Arguing for his bail in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amit Kumar, Mr. Manesar’s lawyers L.N. Parashar and Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said the alleged provocative post by the accused was not aimed against any religion and therefore no case could be made out against him under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. Counsel also argued that the accused was in jail for more than a month now and the pistol and cartridges recovered from him were procured by him through an arms licence which was later revoked.

Opposing the bail, the police said the accused’s phone was sent to hi-tech lab for examination and the report was awaited. The police added that the investigation was still pending in the case and the accused, with lakhs of followers, could again post inflammatory posts if released on bail.

Monu was arrested by the Nuh police on September 12 and taken on transit remand by the Rajasthan police the same day in Nasir-Junaid murder case. He was brought back by Haryana police on transit remand on October 7 in connection with the Pataudi case.

