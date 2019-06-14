Monty Chadha held from IGIA in real estate fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested vice-chairman of Wave Group Manpreet Singh Chadha alias Monty from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday night in connection with a real estate fraud case. He was allegedly trying to escape to Phuket in Thailand. He was produced before a magistrate in Saket court on Thursday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Additional Commissioner of Police Suvashish Chaudhary said Mr. Chadha, the director of Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Private Limited, was arrested on complaints lodged by 29 investors who claimed to have been cheated by the firm in the name of proposed hi-tech township projects on NH-24, Ghaziabad.

Wrongful gains

The FIR, registered in January 2018, claimed that the developer duped buyers of over ₹100 crore and made wrongful gains by promising hi-tech townships with facilities such as helipad and proximity to metro station.

The company launched the project in 2006, but its agents had started approaching the public for booking of plots in their proposed ‘Hi-Tech Township’ — Rosewood Enclave, Sunny Wood Enclave, Lime Wood Enclave and Crestwood Enclave — to be developed in the villages of Kachera, Dujana and Mehrauli on NH-24 in 2005 itself. They showed brochures and layout plans for the proposed township of about 1,500 acres.

The possession of the plots was to be given within eight months from the date of allotment letters. The 29 complainants had booked plots in 2005-06 and paid ₹4.5 crore to the developer. In 2009, the developer told the investors that all necessary approvals have been obtained and work will start soon. In 2011, the investors received a demand letter signed by the vice-president of the company but the name of the firm, the township, and the office address had changed and all payments were sought in the name of the new entity — Wave City NH-24, said Mr. Chaudhary.

MoU with GDA

During investigation it was found that the U.P. government had announced its ‘Hi-Tech Township policy’ in 2003, inviting real estate firms to develop smart townships with modern facilities in Ghaziabad, and Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd. had entered into an MoU with the Ghaziabad Development Authority in 2005 for developing the project and started taking bookings for plots.

However, the site plan was sanctioned only in 2013. Even after a gap of 14 years, the company neither provided plots to all the buyers nor refunded their invested amount.