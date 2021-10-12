Monsoon withdraws from 8 Odisha districts

Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts of interior also saw partial withdrawal of the monsoon on October 11.

The southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from Odisha and conditions are favourable for completion of the process in the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre here said on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The monsoon has withdrawn from the western Odisha districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur and Nuapada, most parts of Angul and Boudh along with some parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal.

Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts of interior also saw partial withdrawal of the monsoon on Monday, the weatherman said.

The monsoon withdrawal line now passes through Siliguri, Malda, Shantiniketan, Midnapore, Baripada, Bhawanipatna, Kanker, Chindwada, Indore, Anand, Rajkot and Porbandar.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Odisha during the next two days, the met office said in a bulletin.