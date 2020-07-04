Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly from August 3

Patna

04 July 2020 12:00 IST

The Monsoon session of the bicameral State legislature in Bihar will commence on August 3, a senior official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Cabinet Secretariat Departments Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Prasad said.

The brief session will have four sittings from August 3 to 6, he said, adding that several important legislative businesses will be carried out.

This could be the last session of the 16th Bihar Assembly, the elections for which are due in October-November.