Patna 04 July 2020 12:00 IST
Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly from August 3
The brief session will have four sittings from August 3 to 6.
The Monsoon session of the bicameral State legislature in Bihar will commence on August 3, a senior official said on Friday.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Cabinet Secretariat Departments Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Prasad said.
The brief session will have four sittings from August 3 to 6, he said, adding that several important legislative businesses will be carried out.
This could be the last session of the 16th Bihar Assembly, the elections for which are due in October-November.
