Monsoon fury: flood threat looms over Kolhapur, Sangli

Only three of 36 districts in Maharashtra are rain deficient at present, says IMD

With heavy rain battering western Maharashtra for the last four days, the threat of flood looms once again over Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Till Tuesday, 85 barrages in Kolhapur were currently under water with the Panchganga river flowing over 40 ft and inching towards its danger level of 43 ft.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the robust showers across the State has ensured that only three of the 36 districts — Akola, Yavatmal and Gondia — are rain-deficient at the moment, with most receiving above normal rainfall.

Kolhapur district authorities said that two sluice gates of the Radhanagari dam had been opened, with an ongoing discharge of 4,256 cusecs of water.

To preclude flooding in the border areas which the ditrict shares with neighbouring Karnataka, authorities have increased discharge off water rom the Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) to 2.5 lakh cusecs.

Earlier, Shirol MLA, who along with Minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar surveyed the rising waters of the Panchganga at the Rajaram Bridge, said he had spoken to with the Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and requested an increase in the discharge of water from the Almatti dam.

“Mr. Jarkiholi has assured me of proper coordination between the water resources department of the two States to control any potential flood situation,” said Mr. Patil-Yadravkar, after taking stock of the situation in the worst-hit tehsils of the district.

The Warana dam, too, has filled to nearly 90% of its total capacity of 35 thousand million cubic feet (TMCft), prompting a discharge of 12,000 cusecs.

Gaganbawda tehsil bore the brunt of the showers, receiving 108 mm rain in the last 24 hours. The taluks of Karveer, Panhala, Shahuwadi and Chandgadh, too, were buffeted with intense spells of rain.

At least 25% of the populace of Chikhali village in Karveer – which had been severely hit by the 2019 deluge – were immediately evacuated to safer zones on high ground, said authorities, adding that the remaining citizens, too, would be shifted over the next 24 hours.

The Sangli district administration has procured eight high-speed boats from The Netherlands to be deployed in the city and the low-lying areas if needed.

The precaution has been taken keeping in mind the accident in Brahmanal village in August last year, in which at least 17 people drowned after an overcrowded boat capsized during a rescue operation.

The showers in catchment areas have also replenished stocks in Pune’s dams, prompting water discharge from Khadakwasla and Panshet reservoirs.

The cumulative water stock in the district’s four major dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon – is now more than 90% of the total capacity of 29.15 TMCft. While 9,361 cusecs was discharged from Khadakwasla, it was 2,407 cusecs in Panshet.