Monsoon begins withdrawal from Rajasthan

September 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It is the beginning of the end for southwest monsoon this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing withdrawal of the monsoon from West Rajasthan on September 25. This is a week behind the normal withdrawal date of September 17.

As of Monday, monsoon rainfall over India was 5% below what’s usual for this time of the year.

Under the impact of an El Nino, India was staring at drought-like condition with August – a key monsoon month – registering a deficit of nearly 36% of what’s usual.

However excessive rainfall in September, nearly 16% above normal, over most parts of India – except the east and northeastern India – shored up the overall numbers to reduce India’s deficit.

September’s rainfall has been much above the IMD’s forecast. On August 31, the agency said rains would be ‘normal’ meaning a maximum of 9% more than the 16.7 cm that is due. Above-normal rainfall was most likely over many areas of northeast India, adjoining east India, foothills of Himalayas, and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India, the agency had said.

On the contrary, east and northeast India have received below-normal rainfall in September so far. South India and central India have got nearly 27% and 51% more rain than their usual quotas contributing to most of the September output.

Though the monsoon’s withdrawal begins from Rajasthan, it takes nearly until early- to mid-October for it to fully withdraw and be replaced by the northeast monsoon. However India officially only counts rainfall received from June 1 to September 30 as monsoon rainfall.

The IMD considers multiple criteria such as a lull in rainfall for five days, and the formation of an ‘anti-cyclone’ at a particular height in the atmosphere, to declare the withdrawal from Rajasthan.

