Monsoon advances in Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands: IMD

IMD Reports advancement of Monsoon over the Sea in South Andaman and Nicobar Islands indicating arrival of the four-month rainy season

May 19, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi:

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The Indian Meterological Department on May 19 reported that Monsoon has advanced over Southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Friday, setting the stage for the four-month rainy season crucial for the country's farm economy.

Earlier this week, the weather office said the onset of monsoon over Kerala, marking its entry into the mainland, would be slightly delayed than the usual date of June 1.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today.Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 days." the India Meteorological Department said.

On Tuesday, the weather office had said that the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of four days.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

Agriculture contributes around 15 per cent to India's 3.5 trillion dollar economy and a good monsoon helps recharge aquifers and reservoirs besides watering the farms.

Also Read : El Ninos are far costlier than once thought, in the trillions, study says—and one's brewing now

The emergence of the El Nino weather pattern has raised concerns over monsoon rainfall in 2023.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India. The El Nino conditions this year follow three consecutive La Nina years. La Nina, which is the opposite of El Nino, typically brings good rainfall during the monsoon season.

Also Read :Kerala has witnessed only 5 deficient monsoon of 15 El Niño years

