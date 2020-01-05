Monitoring unit for skill development centres

In a novel initiative to ensure good quality of training to the unemployed youths, a monitoring unit has been established here for the 215 skill development centres functioning in all the 33 districts of Rajasthan. The centres are working on several programmes to improve employability of youngsters to match their qualifications.

The Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC), which operates the skill development centres, will manage the monitoring unit to control their activities, check negligence and keep a watch on the presence of teachers, trainers and students.

Naveen Jain, Secretary (Skill and Livelihoods Development), who inaugurated the monitoring unit at the RSLDC headquarters here on Friday, said the Internet Protocol cameras installed in the skill development centres would enable the officials in Jaipur to manage their affairs in a better way and maintain discipline. “There is always a doubt about attendance and utility of training courses at some centres. The monitoring cell will take action to ensure quality of work, streamline skill development and check negligence in the delivery of services,” Mr. Jain said.

The training at these centres has ensured availability of technicians and skilled workers for local requirements in the districts and reduced migration of youths to the urban areas with the emphasis on gainful and sustainable employment at the native places.

4,500 youths trained

RSLDC Bharatpur district manager Avadhesh Pareek said that about 4,500 youths had been trained in the avocations such as motor winding, refrigeration, AC servicing, electric fitting and wiring, etc. in the last two years.