Monitoring monsoon deficits, current estimates don’t give cause for concern, says Agriculture Minister

With monsoon rains making tardy progress, which has led to delayed kharif crop sowing and left large parts of southern and western India in the grip of extreme water scarcity, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation.

“I agree that drought is a cause for concern. It is not new for India,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “Right now, the current estimates do not indicate reasons for concern… the government is prepared and the Ministry is keeping a close watch. We are concerned. By God’s grace, such a situation will not arise.”

One month after the scheduled onset of the monsoon, there is a 32% rainfall deficit and kharif sowing of foodgrains has barely reached two-thirds of the normal acreage covered by this time. As of June 28, farmers had sown rice, pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds on 63 lakh hectares of land; the average coverage for the corresponding period over the last five years was almost 97 lakh hectares.

The biggest lags are seen in the sowing of pulses and oilseeds — which are dry land crops almost entirely dependent on monsoon rains — in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. If the rains pick up in July, as forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, sowing is also expected to gather momentum.

The Centre’s announcement of minimum support prices for kharif crops — ideally done before sowing starts so that farmers can make crop decisions based on expected prices — has also been delayed this year. “It is later than usual, mostly due to elections,” Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal told The Hindu. “Decisions could not be taken while the code of conduct was in place.”

He also indicated that farmers could expect the MSPs to rise, as the cost of production had gone up in comparison to last year. “MSPs were one-and-a-half times the cost of production last year. That should be maintained,” he said.

Apart from land-owning farmers, agricultural workers and rural labourers have also been hit hard by the delay in the monsoon. Facing the spectre of drought, more workers are dependent on work provided by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

“Every day, about a crore labourers are coming for MGNREGA work,” a senior official from the Rural Development Ministry said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Usually, in the first three months of the year [April-June], we give about 75 crore man-days of work. This year, it is more than 83 crore,” the official said, indicating that funds were tight due to the increased demand for work. “This is all because of the delayed monsoon. Once agricultural work begins, the demand will be contained a bit.”