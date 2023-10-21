HamberMenu
Moninder Singh Pandher released from jail after HC acquittal in Nithari serial killings case

Both Mr. Pandher and his lawyer did not speak to the media after his release

October 21, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Moninder Singh Pandher, who was in jail for the last several years in the Nithari case, walks out following his acquittal by the Allahabad High Court, in Noida, on October 20, 2023.

Moninder Singh Pandher, who was in jail for the last several years in the Nithari case, walks out following his acquittal by the Allahabad High Court, in Noida, on October 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case, Moninder Singh Pandher was released from a jail in Uttar Pradesh on October 20.

Mr. Pandher, 65, wearing a face mask and clad in white kurta-pajama and a khaki jacket, walked out of the Luksar jail in Gautam Budh Nagar district around 2 p.m. Both Mr. Pandher and his lawyer did not speak to the media after his release.

Mr. Pandher’s house in Sector-31, Noida, near Nithari village, was once called a ‘house of horrors’ after it was alleged that he along with his helper, Surender Koli, raped and murdered children after luring them to the house. The police alleged that the duo chopped the bodies of the children and threw them in drains to destroy evidence.

Mr. Pandher had earlier been convicted of rape and murder by a lower court, but was acquitted by the High Court over lack of evidence. The High Court also noted that the investigation was botched up.

