Money made from drug trade used in terror activities in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

November 18, 2022 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on November 17 said drug menace has emerged as a big threat as the money generated from the trade is being used in terror activities.

He urged the the police department to expedite investigation into cases of narcotics and increase conviction rate.

Mr. Singh was speaking after chairing an officers' meeting at the police headquarters here to review the targets and goals set for the Jammu zone this year.

The senior officer asked his department to work on a mission mode on cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2008.

Calling for a strict action, he directed the officers to destroy drug-related cultivations in Jammu and seize properties earned through proceeds from sale of narcotics.

The DGP impressed upon his officers to identify more investigating officials and train them to deal with the increasing number of cases.

Investigators need to equip themselves with best probe skills and take every necessary measure to ensure conviction under UAPA, narcotics and other sensitive cases, he said.

He directed the officers to dispose pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity in the shortest possible time.

Mr. Singh called the smuggling of cows and other cattle "organised crime" and asked the officers to put in more efforts to identify and nab the culprits.

The DGP assured the officers that the police headquarters was ready to support them with all assistance needed to improve the quality of investigation.