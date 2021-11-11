Money-laundering case: ED arrests former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

An act of political vendetta by Bharatiya Janata Party, says Congress leader

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to drug smuggling.

After he was taken into custody in Chandigarh, Mr. Khaira told reporters that it was an act of political vendetta by the Bharatiya Janata Party as he had been standing firmly with the farmers and raising voice against the controversial farm laws and other issues. “I am innocent and it will be proved.” He had joined the Congress party in June.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Punjab police. The agency has alleged that Mr. Khaira had links with the members of a gang of international criminals involved in the smuggling of heroin, gold and weapons.

It was alleged that one Gurdev Singh, who has been convicted by trial court, had provided funds and vehicles to Mr. Khaira for election campaign.

(With inputs from Vikas Vasudeva)