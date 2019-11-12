Other States

‘Moitra violated model code’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. File

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

False, misleading complainT, says TMC in letter to State CEO

The West Bengal unit of the BJP alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who, it said, was accompanied by a police officer while campaigning for the Karimpur Assembly bypolls scheduled for Nov. 25. The party attached a photograph to support its charge. In response, the Trinamool Congress said the photo dated back to August 18.

