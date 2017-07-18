Other States

Mohsin murder case: Rohini Salian agrees to appear as prosecutor

Case has been in limbo since Ujjwal Nikam quit last month

Pune: Senior advocate Rohini Salian has consented to take up the case of IT professional Mohsin Shaikh, who was allegedly murdered by fringe right-wing outfit Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) in 2014, after lawyer Ujjwal Nikam stepped down as special public prosecutor in the case last month.

However, her appointment by the State government is pending.

After Mr. Nikam quit the case, the Shaikh family had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Law and Judiciary Department requesting Ms. Salian’s appointment as the special public prosecutor.

In a letter dated July 13 and addressed to Mohammed Sadiq Shaikh, the father of the deceased, Ms. Salian gave her consent appear as special public prosecutor on behalf of the State in the Sessions Court in Pune. Mr. Shaikh expressed hope that the government would appoint Ms. Salian soon.

The already protracted case was in limbo for more than a month after Mr. Nikam stepped down. At the time, some social outfits had blamed the lawyer for caving in to pressure from right-wing groups, and others had accused Mr. Nikam of being close to such groups.

Since then, Mohsin’s father has repeatedly petitioned Mr. Fadnavis, seeking appointment of a notable lawyer to take up his son’s case.

The 28-year-old Mohsin was allegedly beaten to death by HRS activists on the night of June 2, 2014, in Hadapsar, after derogatory pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji and late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray on social media had sparked communal tension across the city.

The prime accused, HRS chief Dhananjay Desai, is incarcerated in Yerwada Central Jail. The Pune police had filed a charge sheet against 23 people. However, 17 of the 23 have been released on bail for lack of evidence.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 1:51:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mohsin-murder-case-rohini-salian-agrees-to-appear-as-prosecutor/article19298305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY