Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan from July 2-10

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on Saturday morning and leave for Churu after a few hours where he is to meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 02, 2022 03:59 IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a visit to Rajasthan from July 2 to 10. Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on Saturday morning and leave for Churu after a few hours. He will meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh in Churu on Sunday, according to a statement issued here. The RSS chief will be staying in Jhunjhunu from July 4 to 10 to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of the outfit. Advertisement Advertisement Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale and other senior functionaries of the RSS will attend the meeting, the statement said.