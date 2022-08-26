Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Tripura on two-day visit from August 26

Mr. Bhagwat is set to visit RSS headquarters ‘Sevadham’ in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.

PTI Agartala:
August 26, 2022 03:24 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. | Photo Credit: PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Tripura on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he would visit Ujjayanta palace here and inaugurate a temple in Gomati district’s Sarbong Ashram, a senior police officer said.

Mr. Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at MBB Airport early on Friday, and then leave for Ujjyanta palace from there, he said.

After a brief halt at the palace of erstwhile Manikya dynasty here, he is set to visit RSS headquarters ‘Sevadham’ in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.

“From Sevadham, the RSS chief will leave for Sarbong Ashram in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district on Saturday, where he will inaugurate a newly built temple by Shantikali Ashram authority,” the officer said.

Mr. Bhagwat will address a “small gathering” in Sarbong Ashram before his departure on Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of Bhagwat’s visit, the officer added.

