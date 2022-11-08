Mohan Bhagwat issues word of caution at Hindu religious event in Buxar

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

As Hindu religious leaders pitched for “freeing” Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and territory contested by China in Galwan at the ‘Mujhme Ram - Sanatan Sanskriti Samagam’, an event convened by BJP MP and Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Bihar’s Buxar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat sounded a word of caution and asked that people “remain in their senses”.

Mr. Bhagwat, the chief guest on the second day of the event (Monday), which started on November 7 and will continue till November 15, said that the “wishes of saints are always fulfilled but the job of humans is to work”.

“ Humara kaam karam. Nara lagana josh ki baat hai. Josh me nahi, zara hosh me aa jayein (Our job is to work. Raising slogans is a matter of enthusiasm. Instead of enthusiasm, return to your senses),” Mr. Bhagwat said while addressing the gathering in Bihar’s Buxar.

The event is organised by Shri Ram Karambhumi Nyas, a trust founded by Mr. Choubey. The Chief Ministers of nine States and Governors of five States are expected to attend.

Mr Bhagwat spoke after religious leader Rambhadracharya in his speech said that it was time for the government to call for “Akhand Bharat” (undivided India). He also said that Hindus “must get full rights over [the sites of worship] in Krishna Janambhoomi and Kashi, just like Ayodhya”. “I feel deep pain when I see that half of our Kashmir is with Pakistan. They call it POK. It’s sad that China has occupied our land in Galwan. Government must take back all of this,” the religious leader had said.

Mr. Bhagwat, saying he had “heard all the enthusiastic speeches”, added, “I too become enthusiastic for a bit but later, I gained my senses and gave a thought to what is being said. What I concluded is that we must try to become men of perfection, we should unite everyone, [we should] work for country, society, dharma, and culture. Only then all our wishes will be fulfilled.”

Mr. Bhagwat said that “India has to become a world leader and no one can stop this”.

Mr. Choubey, while welcoming religious leaders at the event, said that Buxar, the “ karambhoomi” of Lord Ram, is not as famous as Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, and the aim of the event was to make Buxar equally well-known.

Pankaj Mishra, one of the organisers of the programme that’s being held at the Ahilya Dham Ahiroli in Buxar, told The Hindu that Chief Ministers of nine States, among them Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sharma (Assam), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra) and Pramod Sawant (Goa), will attend the programme over the next week. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, is also expected to attend.

“The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan; Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad; Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan; Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra; Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya; and Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, will also attend the event,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Bhupendra Yadav will also be attending.