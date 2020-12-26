Modi's six-year rule provided most peaceful atmosphere in J&K: Shah

Jammu

26 December 2020 18:12 IST

Modi's six-year rule provided most peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

The six-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 will be remembered as the most peaceful period in the history of Jammu and Kashmir since 1990, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video-conference for the launch of a scheme extending benefits of Ayushman Bharat to all residents of the Union territory, Mr. Shah who was in Guwahati, said the PM’s efforts since 2014 “have started bearing fruit”.

“J&K is witnessing the most peaceful atmosphere, for the first time since the 1990s. Development and tourism was not possible without peace. I am glad to see tourism picking up in Kashmir,” Mr. Shah said.

He said the DDC polls were the first such elections where not a single drop of the blood was shed. “By conducting peaceful polls, the Government of India has fulfilled its promise of taking democracy to grassroots level in J&K. The local representatives will take up the governance related issues and resolve them on priority. Money will directly reach villages and districts rather than the J&K administration,” he added.

He said since August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended J&K’s special status, developmental initiatives and infrastructure building received a major push. “Times ahead will be known as the most peaceful era in J&K,” he added.

Meanwhile, under the new health scheme, every member of a family in J&K will get ₹5 lakh health insurance cover in 229 government hospitals and 35 private empanelled hospitals.

“Time is not far when the ailing people of J&K won’t need to come to Delhi or any state of India for treatment. Quality treatment will be delivered right in their own region or district,” he added.