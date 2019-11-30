‘Modi’s responsibility to help younger brother Uddhav’

The Shiv Sena on Friday criticised the previous State government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, but on the other hand said it hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to help the State and his “younger brother”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the Fadnavis government has left the State ₹5 lakh crore in debt, and said it expected the Central government to help.

Friday’s Saamana expectedly had a detailed report on Mr. Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony. Mr. Thackeray, who was the editor-in-chief of the daily, resigned ahead of taking oath of office.

The editorial equated the change in power in the State to a movement and said, “The Fadnavis government has left behind a debt of ₹5 lakh crore, so the new CM will have to push for his projects quickly, yet carefully. Narendra Modi has wished our government, but for the development of Maharashtra, the Centre’s help and cooperation are needed. In order to pull the farmers of Maharashtra out of the crisis of wet drought and crop losses, the Centre will have to step in. Even though there may be differences in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi and Uddhav Thackeray’s relationship is that of brothers. That is why it is Mr. Modi’s responsibility to help his younger brother.”

The editorial goes on to say that the Prime Minister is not of a particular party, but of the entire country and so should not hold a grudge against anyone.

“The Central government should respect the decision of the people of Maharashtra and not do anything that disturbs stability. For swarajya, Maharashtrians have fought with Delhi in the past. Delhi is surely the capital, but Balasaheb showed that Maharashtra does not bow before Delhi. Now his son has become the Chief Minister. The new CM will work to ensure the State is not humiliated and instead, its pride stays intact. Do not become rivals with bhagwa (the saffron flag), it will cost you. Maharashtra will now lead from the front,” it said.