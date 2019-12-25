Other States

Modi unveils statue of Vajpayee in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The State government has given 50 acres of land for the varsity.

The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times.

