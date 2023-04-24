ADVERTISEMENT

Modi surname remark | Patna HC grants relief to Rahul Gandhi, issues stay order on lower court’s summons

April 24, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Bihar

A Patna court had summoned Mr. Gandhi to appear physically on April 25 to record his statement in the defamation case filed by Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Patna High Court on April 24 issued a stay order till 15 May while hearing the petition of former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi against the summons of MP/MLA court in a defamation case filed by Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi in the Modi surname case.

The lower court had summoned Mr. Gandhi to appear physically on April 25 to record his statement.

The defamation case in the MP/MLA court here was lodged by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

A Patna court, on 30 March, summoned Mr. Gandhi on 12 April over the Modi surname remark, one week after a Gujarat court convicted him for defamation and sentenced Mr. Gandhi to two years in prison.

The MP/MLA court of Special Judicial Magistrate Aadi Dev had passed an order on March 18 asking Gandhi to appear before it on April 12.

However, during a hearing on Wednesday, the defence counsel sought another date stating that the entire team was busy with the Surat case, in which Mr. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from the Lok Sabha. To this, the judge asked Mr. Gandhi's counsel to ensure his physical appearance before the court on the next date of hearing in the case on April 25.

After Mr. Gandhi’s conviction, Opposition parties protested vehemently within and outside the Parliament and in State Assemblies, including Bihar.

A sessions court in Surat on April 20 dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case, after Mr. Gandhi had contended that the magisterial court had treated him harshly.

(With PTI inputs)

