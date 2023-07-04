ADVERTISEMENT

Modi surname case: Jharkhand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance

July 04, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Ranchi

The senior Congress leader had moved the high court.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday exempted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance in a Ranchi court in the Modi surname case.

Justice S.K. Dwivedi also ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader had moved the high court challenging the Ranchi MP-MLA court order that had directed him to appear in person in a defamation case.

The case will be heard again on August 16.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One Pradeep Modi had filed the defamation case against Gandhi for his alleged comment "why all thieves share the Modi surname" made at an election rally in April 2019.

In a similar case earlier, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for this remark. The conviction led to his disqualification as the MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Congress leader was released on bail by the Surat court to enable him to challenge the verdict.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jharkhand

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US