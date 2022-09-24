Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh

People have made up their mind to bring back BJP in State, he says at virtual rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sounded the poll bugle of the BJP for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, due later this year by addressing a virtual rally.

He said that in the upcoming election, the ruling BJP would change the State’s tradition of changing governments every Assembly poll, by coming to power again.

Mr. Modi, who had to cancel his visit to Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi due to inclement weather, said people, especially the youth, had made up their mind to bring back the BJP in the State. He was virtually addressing the ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp’ rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Mr. Modi said the coalition governments at the Centre had failed to deliver, leading to the world doubting India’s ability. Therefore, stability was vital for keeping the pace of development going. “India has been immensely benefiting from the enthusiasm and skills of the youth of Himachal Pradesh. Our government is committed to providing maximum opportunities to the youth to make them a partner in development. The Union government has allocated record funds for national highways in Himachal Pradesh and has approved the proposal to add the Hatti community of Sirmaur district to the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State,” he said.

Mr. Modi said the Centre government had sanctioned various national institutions in the State during the last eight years. “A bulk drug pharma park and a medical devices park would be set up in the State which would provide direct and indirect employment to the youth,” he added.