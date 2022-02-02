Modi, Shah will campaign in Punjab, says Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

‘Cordial ties with PM for over 20 years’

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon be coming to Punjab to campaign for the PLC-BJP-SAD Sanyukt coalition in the run- up to the Assembly poll.

Capt. Amarinder said the alliance had been crafted in the interest of Punjab and the country.

“The State, with its economy in total shambles, was at a crossroads and needed the Centre’s support to go ahead,” he said in Patiala, adding that Punjab was reeling under a debt of ₹70,000 crores, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi adding ₹33,000 crore in just 111 days of his governance.

“For Punjab’s survival, it is necessary that the State and the Centre work together,” he said. The Punjab Lok Congress chief said he personally has had cordial relations with Mr. Modi since the latter was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Sidhu flayed

Hitting out at Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu over his hugging the Pakistan army chief, during Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan, Capt. Amarinder said the State’s governance could not be handed over to people who were willing to compromise national security to further their personal and political ambitions.

“Who do you hate more? The soldiers who fire or the one who gives the order?,” quipped the former Chief Minister, adding that Mr. Sidhu hugging General Bajwa and then his re-induction into the State cabinet being recommended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan clearly showed he could not be relied upon to keep Punjab and India safe from the enemy across the border.