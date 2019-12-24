Other States

Modi, Shah making contradictory statements on NRC: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The West Bengal CM said the people of Jharkhand had given a befitting reply to the “arrogant” BJP by defeating it in the Assembly elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were making contradictory statements on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and wondered who was speaking the truth.

Ms. Banerjee, while leading a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the NRC from the Swami Vivekananda statue at Bidhan Sarani to Gandhi Bhavan in the city, said the people of Jharkhand had given a befitting reply to the “arrogant” BJP by defeating it in the Assembly elections.

“The Prime Minister is saying that there is neither any discussion nor any proposal on the [nationwide implementation of] National Register of Citizens. But only a few days back, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said NRC would be implemented across the country. Both the statements contradict each other. We wonder who is speaking the truth,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The BJP is trying to divide India but people of the country will not let that happen, she added.

Dec 24, 2019

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

