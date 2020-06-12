Modi, Shah destroying democracy during COVID-19, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

While accusing the BJP of plotting to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were destroying democracy at a time when the country was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference along with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other senior Congress leaders here, Mr. Gehlot said though the Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months ago as per schedule, they were postponed because the BJP’s horse-trading was not complete.

“At this time, we have to decide who is distributing dard [pain] and who is distributing davaa [medicine],” Mr. Gehlot said. When the world was battling the virus crisis, the BJP was busy bringing down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Mr. Pilot, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee president, said the party had enough numbers to win two of the Rajya Sabha seats and no one was going to leave the Congress. Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from the State will take place on June 19.