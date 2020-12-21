Modi phenomenon created by BJP, RSS has started to dismantle: Sikh outfit

Dal Khalsa leader accuses BJP govt. of adopting arm-twisting tactics against those backing farmers agitation

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa on Monday said as a result of the ongoing farmers agitation “the Modi phenomenon created in the last six years by the BJP and RSS has started to dismantle.”

Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Plal Singh accused the BJP government of adopting arm-twisting tactics against those who are backing the farmers agitation. “Time would tell whether the BJP government will repeal the laws or use States might to quell the agitation, but one thing is sure the Modi phenomenon created in the last six years by RSS and BJP has begun to dismantle,” he said at a press conference in Jalandhar.

Mr. Singh said since the agitation doesn’t belong to any individual or particular organisation, considering the farmer as one entity, the outfit has decided to name “the protesting farmer as person of the year 2020”.

Mr. Singh said farmers have shown the way and courage to challenge the Centre government. “When the government of India enacted three contentious farm laws, the farmer dissented and demanded its withdrawal and they did not get dejected even when the answers came back in the form of tear gas, water cannons and batons. Hence, we decided to name the protesting farmer as person of the year,” he said.

Mr. Singh said farmers are more than convinced that the new farm laws if implemented will jeopardise their livelihoods and economy.