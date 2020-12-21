Modi phenomenon created by BJP, RSS has started to dismantle: Sikh outfit

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa on Monday said as a result of the ongoing farmers agitation “the Modi phenomenon created in the last six years by the BJP and RSS has started to dismantle.”
Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Plal Singh accused the BJP government of adopting arm-twisting tactics against those who are backing the farmers agitation. “Time would tell whether the BJP government will repeal the laws or use States might to quell the agitation, but one thing is sure the Modi phenomenon created in the last six years by RSS and BJP has begun to dismantle,” he said at a press conference in Jalandhar.
Mr. Singh said since the agitation doesn’t belong to any individual or particular organisation, considering the farmer as one entity, the outfit has decided to name “the protesting farmer as person of the year 2020”.
Mr. Singh said farmers have shown the way and courage to challenge the Centre government. “When the government of India enacted three contentious farm laws, the farmer dissented and demanded its withdrawal and they did not get dejected even when the answers came back in the form of tear gas, water cannons and batons. Hence, we decided to name the protesting farmer as person of the year,” he said.
Mr. Singh said farmers are more than convinced that the new farm laws if implemented will jeopardise their livelihoods and economy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath