Modi meets mother Heeraben on his 69th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraben to seek her blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraben to seek her blessings   | Photo Credit: PTI

After inaugurating the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, Modi reached his mother’s residence and had food with her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Earlier in the day, Modi, who arrived in Gujarat late on Monday, inaugurated the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, celebrating the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar dam.

After that event, Modi reached his mother’s residence and had food with her.

TV visuals showed the PM paying obeisance with folded hands to his mother, who was seen blessing her son.

Modi was to meet his mother early on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule.

