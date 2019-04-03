Modi, Mamata to kick-start poll campaign in Bengal today

The battle of Bengal is all set to heat up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee kick-starting their campaign on Wednesday in the State that sends the third largest number of Lok Sabha members to Parliament.

While Mr. Modi will address a rally at Siliguri, Ms. Banerjee will hold her first public meeting for the general election in the State at Dinhata, both in North Bengal.

War of words likely

Political circles are agog that a war of words is on the cards with Ms. Banerjee deciding to hold her public rally on the same day the Prime Minister will begin his campaign in the State.

Ms. Banerjee, who was earlier scheduled to begin her campaign on April 4 in North Bengal, has advanced it by a day to address the rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar constituency, which goes to the polls in the first phase.

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, the third largest number after U.P.’s 80 and Maharashtra’s 48.

After a good performance in last year’s rural polls and a few bypolls in Bengal, the BJP has pipped the CPI(M) and the Congress to emerge as the main challenger to the TMC. BJP president Amit Shah has set an ambitious target of winning 23 seats in the State.

Ms. Banerjee, who has been playing an important role in bringing together anti-BJP parties on one platform and whose party sees a potential PM candidate in her, is sparing no effort to stop the BJP from increasing its footprint in the State.

“The Chief Minister will address the rally at Dinhata on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,” TMC Cooch Behar district secretary Rabindranath Ghosh said.

Ms. Banerjee’s nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee will also address two rallies in the district — one at Sitalkhuci and the other at Tufanganj on the same day, Mr. Ghosh said.

Other campaigners

The PM is scheduled to kick-start his campaign from Siliguri at 1 p.m. and will hold another rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata at 3 p.m. the same day.

BJP State chief Dilip Ghosh said apart from the Prime Minister, several other top party leaders will hold rallies in the State. Mr. Shah, U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani will address rallies in the State, Mr. Ghosh said.