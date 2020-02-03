Modi likely to address rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in the Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the northeast since it witnessed several Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in which three people were killed.
The visit comes a week after the Central government had signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.
A summit that was to be held in Guwahati in the presence of the Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in December was cancelled due to the protests.
Mr. Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently concluded “Khelo India” games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.
