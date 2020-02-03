Other States

Modi likely to address rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently concluded “Khelo India” games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in the Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the northeast since it witnessed several Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in which three people were killed.

The visit comes a week after the Central government had signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.

A summit that was to be held in Guwahati in the presence of the Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in December was cancelled due to the protests.

Mr. Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently concluded “Khelo India” games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 8:51:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/modi-likely-to-address-rally-in-bodo-dominated-kokrajhar-town/article30727811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY