Modi launches development projects worth ₹13000 crore in Varanasi; hits out at Rahul’s ‘drunk men on roads’ remark

February 23, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Varanasi

In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "drunk men" on Varanasi roads remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who are not in "hosh" (senses) themselves are calling the youth "nasheri" (intoxicated).

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation of development projects worth ₹13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Mr. Modi said Uttar Pradesh had been left behind in development for decades due to the politics of "parivarvaad", corruption and appeasement.

"Member of Congress' 'shahi-parivar' is calling the youth of Varanasi 'nasheri' (intoxicated)," Mr. Modi said, without naming Mr. Gandhi.

"Those who are not in 'hosh' themselves are calling the youth 'nasheri'," he added.

Mr. Gandhi had recently said that in Varanasi he observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of the youth of Uttar Pradesh is intoxicated, he had added.

In his address, Mr. Modi said the speed of development of Varanasi has increased in the last 10 years.

Noting that in the 10 years as the MP, Varanasi has made him a 'Banarasi', Mr. Modi said he was committed to improving the lives of the people of Kashi.

Highlighting his government's work for farmers and the poor, he said animal husbandry is a medium to make women self-reliant and a support for small and landless farmers.

"I remain vocal for locals to advertise small artisans. Modi is the ambassador of small farmers and entrepreneurs," the Prime Minister added.

Modi pays tribute to Gadge Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to saint and social reformer Gadge Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Addressing a public function in Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Mr. Modi said, “Today is also the birth anniversary of great saint and social reformer Gadge Baba. Like Sant Ravidas, Gadge Baba had done a lot of work to free the society from stereotypes and for the welfare of the Dalits and the deprived.”

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar was himself a great admirer of him. Gadge Baba too was also greatly influenced by Baba Saheb. Today, on this occasion, I also pay my respects at the feet of Gadge Baba,” he said.

Gadge Maharaj (February 23, 1876 to December 20, 1956), also known as Sant Gadge Maharaj or Sant Gadge Baba — was a social reformer from Maharashtra.

His original name was Debuji Zhingraji Janorkar. He was born in Shendgaon village in the present day Anjangaon Surji Taluka in Amravati district.