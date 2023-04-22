Modi govt. brought development, removed bottleneck in Arunachal, says CM Khandu

April 22, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Modi government has brought development and changed the scenario of Arunachal Pradesh which has been suffering from communication bottleneck for decades, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said here.

Speaking on Friday night at the launch of the book titled "A Resurgent Northeast: Narratives of Change", authored by senior bureaucrat Ashish Kundra, Mr. Khandu said 20,000 km road network has been built in the last nine years — equal to what it was built till 2014 since Independence.

"Communication has been a major bottleneck in Arunachal Pradesh. The scenario has changed after 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power," he said.

Mr. Khandu said the highways of Arunachal Pradesh are top class now while more railway tracks are being built along the foothills of Assam.

"The railways will change the scenario of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the entire Northeast. Currently, three airports are operational in Arunachal Pradesh, including a new one near capital Itanagar," he said.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who also hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said national integration is not only about connecting through physical infrastructure, but it is also an issue of emotional connect.

The Union minister said before 2014, as an MP he used to tell everyone of the then government to improve basic infrastructure of the Northeast but received little attention. "At that time, those who were in the government used to say that there is a security concern to carry out development up to the border area".

"But the policy is completely changed now under the Modi government. Every border point is now well connected," Mr. Rijiju said.

